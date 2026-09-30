RICHMOND (WJON News) -- The City of Richmond is starting to see some fall colors in a new way. The Richmond Economic Development Authority (EDA) has funded a large-scale public art mural for the walls of Richmond Lanes.

The EDA says the art design will celebrate the activities and experiences found throughout the ROCORI area in every season. Lauren Starling was picked to paint the mural and has already begun the work.

She says the mural will showcase the chain of lakes:

"I think we should showcase all the different things you can do regarding the lakes and the region, so like I said the winter one has got ice fishing, and then the spring one we've got hiking near a lake, and we have water sports in the summer, and we have celebrating the nice beautiful changes in the fall, and we have hunting so we have plenty of things."

The mural will be over 140 feet long when completed and feature a pontoon boat to celebrate Richmond being the birthplace of the pontoon in 1951.

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Starling has an extensive portfolio of painting murals across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. She says public art is important in celebrating small towns:

"People forget that they still are like a gem in the prairie and we should appreciate and showcase the beauty that they have like when you're driving up to St. Cloud don't forget to maybe like poke your little nose into Richmond or Cold Spring or Rockville or those little towns because they might have something unique."

Starling says she uses an exterior acrylic latex paint that will last several decades. She does say she puts an extra layer on certain colors, though, to ensure they will stay vibrant over time.

Richmond Economic Development Authority Richmond Economic Development Authority

Richmond Economic Development Authority Richmond Economic Development Authority

Lauren Starling, PHOTO courtesy of Richmond Economic Development Authority Lauren Starling, PHOTO courtesy of Richmond Economic Development Authority

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.