BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Federal prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Twin Cities man with obtaining a firearm to carry out an act of terrorism.

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Authorities say Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud allegedly planned a mass-casualty attack at the Mall of America during an event later this month.

Investigators say a nearly two-year FBI investigation found Mohamud expressed support for terrorist organizations and discussed carrying out an attack in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the FBI arranged to sell to Mohamud, through an undercover FBI employee, an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines, and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition. The FBI rendered the AK-47 rifle inert prior to the transaction. The FBI arrested Mohamud shortly after he paid about $600 cash for the rifle, magazines, and ammunition and had those items in his possession. During the sale of the firearm and ammunition, Mohamud reaffirmed his plan to use the firearm and ammunition to shoot people at the Mall of America.

If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence.