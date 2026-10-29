Transit Van and Pickup Truck Collide on Highway 95 in Benton County
SAINT GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash in Benton County on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened on Highway 95 at around 4:15 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a transit van was eastbound on the highway while a pickup truck was westbound. The two vehicles collided near County Road 64.
The van driver, 60-year-old Tracee Weiss of Zimmerman, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup, 75-year-old Richard Schneider of Foley, suffered minor injuries and wa s not transported to the hospital.
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