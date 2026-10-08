ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a freeway crash in Wright County on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on interstate 94 in Albertville just before 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an SUV were both traveling westbound when the vehicles collided.

The State Patrol says a woman and a young driver were involved

The SUV driver, 53-year-old Kary Merritt of Maple Grove, was brought to the hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old girl from Buffalo, was not hurt.

The collision caused the teen's car to strike the median guard rail before coming to a rest.

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