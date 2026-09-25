BRUCE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Todd County on Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper was driving eastbound on Highway 27 near Long Prairie at around 6:45 p.m. when he came upon a vehicle on the shoulder. The trooper says there were people looking in the ditch area for a missing person who is their friend.

The state patrol says the man was ultimately found dead in the ditch.

A crash reconstruction shows the rider, 22-year-old Henry Polanco of St. Cloud, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 27, left the road, and struck a tree.

It's unknown whether Polanco was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Todd County Sheriff's Office and the Long Prairie Police Department.

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