Young St. Cloud Man Dies in Todd County Motorcycle Crash Tuesday

Young St. Cloud Man Dies in Todd County Motorcycle Crash Tuesday

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

BRUCE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Todd County on Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper was driving eastbound on Highway 27 near Long Prairie at around 6:45 p.m. when he came upon a vehicle on the shoulder. The trooper says there were people looking in the ditch area for a missing person who is their friend.

The state patrol says the man was ultimately found dead in the ditch.

A crash reconstruction shows the rider, 22-year-old Henry Polanco of St. Cloud, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 27, left the road, and struck a tree.

It's unknown whether Polanco was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Todd County Sheriff's Office and the Long Prairie Police Department.

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Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
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