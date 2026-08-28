ST. GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the Foley teenager who was killed in a fatal crash in Benton County.

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in St. George Township.

The State Patrol says 27-year-old Tyler Hurtig of Brainerd was driving a pickup and pulling a trailer on Highway 25 when the crash happened.

Troopers say another pickup driven by 18-year-old Keegan Midas of Foley made contact with the trailer at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 10 before rolling.

Troopers say Midas was not wearing his seatbelt and was killed in the crash.

Hurtig and his passenger, 49-year-old Daniel Phelps of Wadena, were not hurt.

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