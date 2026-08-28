Four Vehicle Crash on Interstate 94 Near Clearwater Sends Two to Hospital
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A four-vehicle crash on Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital.
The incident happened on Interstate 94 east of Clearwater at around 9:40 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles were eastbound and were slowing for traffic when they collided.
The driver of an Acura SUV, 43-year-old Denise Brown of Minneapolis, and the driver of a Pontiac Bonneville, 29-year-old Weston Blanchard of Clearwater, were both taken to the hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup, 46-year-old Karen Heitzman, and her passenger, 8-year-old Mason Heitzman, suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.
The two occupants of a GMC van, 46-year-old Lawrence Troyer and 47-year-old Roseanne Troyer, both of Browerville, were not hurt.
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