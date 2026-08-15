MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Kimball man was hurt when the motorcycle he was riding and an SUV crashed on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 15 near Kimball.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 24-year-old Tristin Emholtz of Becker was going south on the highway and turning onto 135th Street, and a Victory Cross Country motorcycle being ridden by 44-year-old Andrew Guth of Kimball was also going south on the highway when the two vehicles crashed.

Emholtz and a passenger in his vehicle, 23-year-old Taylor Emholtz, were not hurt in the crash. Guth was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

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