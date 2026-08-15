LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Elrosa Friday night sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say at about 9:20 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 50-year-old Neil Blenker of Melrose was going north on Highway 71.

Meanwhile, a pickup truck being driven by 21-year-old Ryan Jensen of Belgrade was turning onto southbound Highway 71 from a private residence when the two vehicles crashed.

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Blenker was not wearing a helmet and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Jensen was not hurt in the crash.

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