Melrose Motorcyclist Suffers Life-threatening Injuries In Highway 71 Crash
LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Elrosa Friday night sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say at about 9:20 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 50-year-old Neil Blenker of Melrose was going north on Highway 71.
Meanwhile, a pickup truck being driven by 21-year-old Ryan Jensen of Belgrade was turning onto southbound Highway 71 from a private residence when the two vehicles crashed.
Get our free mobile app
Blenker was not wearing a helmet and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Jensen was not hurt in the crash.
Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud
Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud
Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026
Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby
Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.