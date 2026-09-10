Three People Hurt in Early Morning Crash on Highway 10 Near County Road 43
BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County early Thursday morning injured three people.
The incident happened on Highway 10 in Big Lake Township just after 6:40 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Jacob Vorobyev of Becker was driving a transit van eastbound on Highway 10. Meanwhile, 43-year-old Audrey Weaver of Becker was also eastbound on Highway 10 in her SUV.
The vehicles collided near County Road 43.
Weaver and her 15-year-old female passenger were both taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Information on a 12-year-old female passenger in the SUV will be released at a later time. There is no information on her condition.
The van driver, Vorobyev, was not hurt.
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