ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle pileup in Sherburne County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says all four vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 10 when they collided.

The driver of a Honda Civic, 27-year-old Jevin Jensen of Big Lake, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the other drivers, 39-year-old Lukas Nelson of Big Lake, 38-year-old Andrew Tunnell of Sauk Rapids, and 62-year-old Nancy Hassler of Big Lake, were not hurt.

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