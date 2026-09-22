SWEDE GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a Meeker County crash on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on Highway 4 in Swede Grove Township at about 7:30 a.m. The crash site is north of Grove City at Highway 4 and Meeker County Road 16.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 37-year-old John Lang of Paynesville was southbound on Highway 4. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 80-year-old Judith Jones of Litchfield was northbound on Highway 4. The two vehicles collided at the intersection with County Road 16.

Both Lang and Jones were taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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