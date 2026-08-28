ST. GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Benton County involving an unbelted driver.

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in St. George Township.

The State Patrol says 27-year-old Tyler Hurtig of Brainerd was driving a pickup and pulling a trailer on Highway 25 when the crash happened. Troopers say another pickup driven by an 18-year-old man from Foley made contact with the trailer at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 10 before rolling.

The Foley man, whose name has not been released yet, was not wearing his seatbelt and was killed in the crash.

Hurtig and his passenger, 49-year-old Daniel Phelps of Wadena, were not hurt.

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