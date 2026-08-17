CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning.

The crash happened in Clearwater at around 12:12 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a small SUV driven by 19-year-old Kaylena McCalister of Crystal was eastbound on Ash Street while a minivan driven by 64-year-old Carrie Hannasch of Rice was southbound on Highway 24. The patrol says the vehicles collided in the intersection.

McCalister was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old Denon Ellis Porter of Annandale, and Hannasch were not hurt.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton