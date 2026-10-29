PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Stearns County on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 66 in Paynesville at around 6:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 21-year-old Joshua Severson of Paynesville was eastbound on the highway when it collided with a westbound pickup driven by 42-year-old Bret Bergs of Hutchinson. The vehicles then crashed into an SUV stopped at County Road 66.

Bergs and his two passengers were not hurt. The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Courtney Stang of Richmond, also was not hurt.

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