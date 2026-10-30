Pickup Truck Collides With Semitruck in Sauk Rapids Friday Morning
SAUK RAPIDS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a Benton County crash on Friday morning.
A Number of Access Points Were Closed as a Result of the Crash
The incident happened at Highway 10 and Benton County Road 29 at around 6:45 a.m. and closed some of the roads while the crash was handled and investigated.
Pickup and Semi Collide at Off-Ramp and County Road
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was struck by a semi as it exited Highway 10. Troopers say 30-year-old Trent Anderson of Milaca was exiting westbound Highway 10 onto County Road 29 when he collided with a semi-truck heading east on County Road 29.
Milaca Man Hospitalized, St. Cloud Woman Not Hurt
The driver of the semi, 52-year-old Tracy Schibonski of St. Cloud, was not hurt, but Anderson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The state patrol was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Sauk Rapids and Sartell Police, Sauk Rapids Fire and Mayo Ambulance.
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