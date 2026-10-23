Car and Semi-Truck Collide on Interstate 94 Near St. Cloud Friday Morning
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash between a car and a semi-truck on Friday morning.
The incident happened on Interstate 94 in Stearns County at around 11:50 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says both the Honda Accord and the semi were traveling eastbound on I-94 in St. Cloud when they collided.
The patrol says the driver of the car, 22-year-old Madisyn Arntzen of Prior Lake, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Her three passengers from Sauk Rapids, ages 16, 21, and 23, were not hurt.
The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Kristopher Kitzman of Big Lake, was not hurt either.
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