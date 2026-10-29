The Apex Athletic Complex on the Apollo High School Campus is taking shape as construction continues on the $15 Million facility. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Exterior Structure is Built

The structure of the Apex Athletic Complex has gone vertical with the exterior structure built. Putnam says crews are adding insulation this week and once that is complete, the interior walls will go up. She says the interior mezzanine will be worked on in the coming weeks and the first layer of the parking lot will be complete soon. Putnam says the project is on track to be complete in June of 2027.

Apollo Storm Shelter/Safe Entrance Project

The other big project at Apollo is the storm shelter/safe entrance. Putnam says the storm shelter is progressing well and is on schedule to be done in June of 2027. She says the footings have been poured. Putnam expects the precast walls to go up within the next couple of weeks. She says once the shelter is done in June of 2027, the construction of the safe entrance will begin

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.