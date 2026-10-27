St. Cloud Schools Get Positive Feedback on Football Security Changes

Tech and Apollo moved their football and soccer game times up late in the season. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says the reason for moving the game times was because of violence that was happening at games in the Twin Cities metro area with later starting games. Putnam says was also a local threat of a planned fight at a Tech football game. She says "we are not willing to put our students, families and residents at risk when there is something we can do about it".

Additional Security Has Been Well Received

Putnam says they added more security which included metal detectors at the gate and only clears bags were allowed into the venue. She says "Sadly we are at the point in many community spaces where we have to be proactive". Putnam indicates they received great feedback about the added security despite some individuals not liking the afternoon game times. She says there were no prior fights at Tech or Apollo home sporting events that led to this decision. Tech and Apollo football will combine to become the St. Cloud Crush in 2027. Putnam would not commit to afternoon game times for Crush football in 2027.

Advisory Committee to Help with Football Coaching Search

District 742 has formed a St. Cloud Crush advisory committee to help with making the decision on where home games will be played for the football team in 2027. Putnam suspects that they will form a community based football advisory committee to help make decisions surrounding football because it is a complicated situation. As the district pursues a new head football coach for the St. Cloud Crush, they have assigned a hiring chair. That person is Assistant St. Cloud police chief Brett Mushatt. Putnam believes Mushatt gives them a person who can be independent of Tech and Apollo who also knows football who can lead the search committee.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.