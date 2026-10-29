Blacklight Adventures Launches New Gathering Space For Parents While Kids Play Nearby
Blacklight adventures of St. Cloud is offering something new for customers. Jay and Tina Mrozek own Blacklight Adventures located at 240 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud across from Costco. Jay Mrozek joined me on WJON.
What is Blacklight Adventures
Mrozek describes Blacklight Adventures as a family owned entertainment facility. He says he and his wife started the business 8 years ago with a passion to create a place that is fun, safe, and welcoming where everyone can have shared lasting experiences.
The New Clubhouse Feature
Blacklight Adventures launched a new feature about 30 days ago called "The Clubhouse". Mrozek says the clubhouse gets parents and grandparents more active participating in activities rather than just watching the kids. He says the clubhouse is a space where adults can have fun, compete with one another and socialize. Activities can include darts, Golden Tee, or watching sporting events with a cold beverage.
Great Option for Corporate Events or Birthday Parties
Blacklights Adventures could be an option for corporate team building, birthday parties, sports teams, school groups or big family celebrations. Mrozek says "whether you're 7 of 70, they have something for you". He says their facility can host up to 200 people at a time for a group activity.
Unique Offerings for Customers
Activities that Blacklight Adventures offer include laser tag, mini golf, high tech batting simulators, escape or adventure rooms, darts and more. Learn more about Blacklight Adventures here.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jay Mrozek, click below.