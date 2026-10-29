Blacklight adventures of St. Cloud is offering something new for customers. Jay and Tina Mrozek own Blacklight Adventures located at 240 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud across from Costco. Jay Mrozek joined me on WJON.

What is Blacklight Adventures

Mrozek describes Blacklight Adventures as a family owned entertainment facility. He says he and his wife started the business 8 years ago with a passion to create a place that is fun, safe, and welcoming where everyone can have shared lasting experiences.

Photo courtesy of Jay Mrozek Photo courtesy of Jay Mrozek

The New Clubhouse Feature

Blacklight Adventures launched a new feature about 30 days ago called "The Clubhouse". Mrozek says the clubhouse gets parents and grandparents more active participating in activities rather than just watching the kids. He says the clubhouse is a space where adults can have fun, compete with one another and socialize. Activities can include darts, Golden Tee, or watching sporting events with a cold beverage.

Great Option for Corporate Events or Birthday Parties

Blacklights Adventures could be an option for corporate team building, birthday parties, sports teams, school groups or big family celebrations. Mrozek says "whether you're 7 of 70, they have something for you". He says their facility can host up to 200 people at a time for a group activity.

Unique Offerings for Customers

Activities that Blacklight Adventures offer include laser tag, mini golf, high tech batting simulators, escape or adventure rooms, darts and more. Learn more about Blacklight Adventures here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jay Mrozek, click below.