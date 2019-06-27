Blacklight Adventures Ready to Serve Up Family Fun [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's newest family attraction is ready to serve up fun this weekend.

Blacklight Adventures plans to officially open for the summer Friday.

The family entertainment center features an escape room, arcade games, virtual reality and the main attraction -- a 3,000 square-foot blacklight laser tag arena.

Owners Jay and Tina Mrozek say the laser tag arena has tested well among different age groups.

We've had a number of test groups come through, ages 5 to 70. They've all had a blast playing. They come out smiles on their faces and can't wait to get back in there.

The business has been in the making for about 10-years and Jay says he's excited to open a place where families can come an enjoy themselves.

We are beyond excited about the potential this place has on the impact on families in the St. Cloud area. We have a blast being here and putting it together and we hope people come and have an amazing time here.

Along with the play features the business will also have party rooms for rent and concessions.

During the summer, Blacklight Adventures will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The business plans to adjust their hours during the school year. Blacklight Adventures is located next to Burlington.