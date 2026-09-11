BECKER/MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Volunteers helped clean up along the Mississippi River near Monticello and Becker on Thursday as part of Xcel Energy Day of Service.

The volunteers gathered in Monticello to clean up the river as part of Xcel's 16th annual Day of Service.

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Staff from Monticello and the city of Becker partnered to help organize the event and provide equipment in coordination with the Lions Club.

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Day of Service was created as a tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders of 9/11, as well as those who work to keep communities and the country safe. The annual volunteer event provides an opportunity for Xcel Energy employees and members of the community to contribute to local projects that benefit nonprofits and the larger community.