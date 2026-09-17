ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota exports were up 14 percent in the second quarter of this year.

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The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods were valued at $6.6 billion in the second quarter, up more than $800 million over the second quarter of 2025.

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says,

"Businesses may have seen some relief from the U.S. Supreme Court's mid-February ruling that tariffs applied last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were not legal."

Varilek says, however,

"We are now deeply concerned about the federal government's escalating tariff situation with Canada, which began last month with the application of a Depression Era law that had never been previously used."

Minnesota's second quarter growth in exports was fueled by gains in North America, Europe, and Asia. We've also seen advances in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

All of Minnesota's top 10 export product categories showed growth in the second quarter, including solid growth in the top three: optical and medical products, electrical equipment, and machinery.