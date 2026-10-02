Highway 10 Crash Near Staples Sends Motley Teen To Hospital

Highway 10 Crash Near Staples Sends Motley Teen To Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Friday on Highway 10 near Staples.

One vehicle was going east on the highway while a second vehicle was leaving a private driveway, attempting to turn onto the highway, when they collided.

A 16-year-old girl from Motely was driving the vehicle turning onto the highway.  She was taken to Lakewood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Her passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Motely, was not hurt.  The driver of the other vehicle, a 66-year-old man from Verndale, was not hurt.

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