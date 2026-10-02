Highway 10 Crash Near Staples Sends Motley Teen To Hospital
STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Friday on Highway 10 near Staples.
One vehicle was going east on the highway while a second vehicle was leaving a private driveway, attempting to turn onto the highway, when they collided.
A 16-year-old girl from Motely was driving the vehicle turning onto the highway. She was taken to Lakewood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Motely, was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle, a 66-year-old man from Verndale, was not hurt.
LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s
From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz