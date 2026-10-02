St. John's Prep is working on 2 big shows this fall. To discuss the shows, I was joined by St. John's Prep Theatre Director Brandon Anderson.

You're a Good Man Charlie Brown

The first show is "You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown". It will take place October 23- October 26. Anderson says You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown is a student directed and produced musical with Aksel Hennesy Newman and Cerys John. They’re seniors and this is their capstone project for their honors A2E diploma.

Photo Courtesy of Brandon Anderson Photo Courtesy of Brandon Anderson

Theatre Exploration Workshop

St. John's Prep is hosting a Theatre Exploration Workshop on October 24. Anderson says the theatre exploration day is a fun event that welcomes guests to take part in an interactive workshop that ends with a preview of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and a performance of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.

Photo Courtesy of Brandon Anderson Photo Courtesy of Brandon Anderson

Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time will take place October 30- November 1, and November 5-8. Anderson says the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is an innovative presentation of this Tony award winning play. He says they’re using some very unique lighting and special effects to create the main character’s unique view of the world, all while telling a compelling story and giving compassion to his neurodiversity.

Learn more details on fall theatre activities at St. John's Prep. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brandon Anderson, click below.