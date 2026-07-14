COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Kids can have an adventure with some themed summer camps this month. Starting on Wednesday, children in fifth through eighth grade can take part in three different Young Explorers Camps at St. John's Prep (SJP).

It is the fifth year St. John's Prep has offered the Young Explorers Camp Series.

The first camp is Theatre Exploration, where the campers will learn theatre exercises taught by SJP Alumni, put together their own one-act play, and tour the theatre spaces on campus. Camp Coordinator Amanda Henry says all the camps are a great way for the kids to learn and make friends:

"Some of those kids that come to all three of them; they meet that first Wednesday, and they get along really well, and maybe that last week of camp one of them leaves to go home and spend the afternoon at the other one's house."

Henry says some of the kids have such a good time at camp that they end up enrolling at St. John's Prep. The other camps include Wild Wonders of Science on July 22nd and Around the World on July 29th.

St. John's Prep St. John's Prep

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In the Around the World Camp, children will get to do some cultural art projects and make their own taco lunch. Henry says the lunch has become so popular they have started to send the recipes home:

"The salsa that we make is a traditional green salsa, and so many of the kids are a little leary of that. They have not had a green salsa before, but again, a really great experience, and some of the kids are like, oh, this is actually really good, and it's not super complicated, and so it's fun to send that home."

Henry says many of the kids sign up for all three camps and come back year after year. The camps are open to fifth through eighth graders and run from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The cost is $50 each, and a snack, lunch, and a T-shirt are included.

St. John's Prep St. John's Prep

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