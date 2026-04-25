St. John&#8217;s Prep Runner Steals the Show at Hamline Elite Meet

St. John’s Prep Runner Steals the Show at Hamline Elite Meet

PHOTO courtesy of Megan Duffy

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A local high school runner has brought home gold from a prestigious event on Friday. St. John's Prep's Margaret Duffy won the Hamline Elite Meet 3200.

She took first place with a time of 10:30:32, edging out Wayzata's Maddie Gullickson by nine-tenths of a second. The Hamline Elite Meet is a premier event in which runners can only take part by invitation. The annual event is held at Hamline University in St. Paul and features top-ranked athletes from classes A, AA, and AAA.

St. Michael-Albertville's Mackenzie Myran finished third.

It is the only race in the regular season in which runners from across all three classes compete against each other. Duffy is a junior at St. John's Prep and is the daughter of Megan and Brendan Duffy of Cold Spring. Duffy is coached by Lance Nydeen, Stephen Woods, and Kurt Zalzl.

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PHOTO courtesy of Megan Duffy
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PHOTO courtesy of Megan Duffy
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