COLLEGVILLE (WJON News) -- A local high school's food drive has raised thousands of dollars to help those in need. St. John's Prep's annual Thanksgiving Food Drive raised over $3,700 and 951 food items. The donated food items, like canned vegetables, boxes of broth, and creamed soups, are being distributed to families in the St. Joseph area. The monetary donations will help buy turkeys, pies, and other perishable items to ensure more than 30 families enjoy a happy Thanksgiving meal. St. John's Prep has held its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for over 20 years.

