COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local high school has named its 2025 recipient for teaching excellence. St. John's Prep has named Sarah Pasela as this year's Twomey Family Teaching Excellence Award winner.

Sarah Pasela, PHOTO courtesy of Paul Middlestaedt/St. John's Prep. Sarah Pasela, PHOTO courtesy of Paul Middlestaedt/St. John's Prep. loading...

Pasela teaches science at SJP and is also a director of the Capstone program, and co-teaches the capstone class. In addition to the honor, the award comes with a $5,000 prize. The Twomey Family Teaching Excellence Award was created and endowed by the family of Darla and Chris Twomey and recognizes the commitment SJP faculty make to their students, the school, and their profession.

St. John's Prep will start its 169th year on August 20th and is ranked as the 2025 top Catholic School in Minnesota.

Chad Spahn, Sarah Pasela, Ben Spahn, PHOTO courtesy of St. John's Prep. loading...

