COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- An area school has announced a new fund for faculty, thanks in part to a large donation. St. John's Prep has announced the creation of the Theo and James Baustert Excellence Faculty Fund.

The fund will directly support and sustain compensation for the school's teachers. The Faulty Excellence Fund is being made possible by a nearly $1 million gift from the JTB Foundation.

Get our free mobile app

The JTB gift is part of SJP's "Prep Forward - Our Time is Now" campaign that has now surpassed its $10 million goal and raised over $12.5 million for the school.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud