St. John’s Prep Launches New Fund To Support Teachers
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- An area school has announced a new fund for faculty, thanks in part to a large donation. St. John's Prep has announced the creation of the Theo and James Baustert Excellence Faculty Fund.
The fund will directly support and sustain compensation for the school's teachers. The Faulty Excellence Fund is being made possible by a nearly $1 million gift from the JTB Foundation.
The JTB gift is part of SJP's "Prep Forward - Our Time is Now" campaign that has now surpassed its $10 million goal and raised over $12.5 million for the school.
