St. John’s Prep Senior Lands Spot In Elite Arts Showcase
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local high school student has been selected to take part in a prestigious event this summer. St. John's Prep (SJP) Senior, Isaac Miller, has been picked as one of the students to participate in the Triple Threat on Hennepin in June.
Triple Threat on Hennepin is put on by Hennepin Arts at the State Theatre in Minneapolis as part of its Spotlight Showcase. Miller will take part in an intensive coaching, rehearsal, and performance experience leading up to the showcase, which is Minnesota's largest high school theater celebration.
SJP's Theatre Director, Brandon Anderson, says the school is exceptionally proud of Miller and his remarkable achievement, and his selection reflects not only Miller's outstanding talent but also his leadership, dedication, and commitment to artistic excellence.
Triple Threat on Hennepin recognizes high school students for their excellence in acting, singing, dancing, and leadership. Miller is one of only twenty-four students statewide picked to take part in the program.
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