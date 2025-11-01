Local Runner Margaret Duffy Wins State Cross Country Title
FALCON HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- A local runner is the state cross country champion. Margaret Duffy of St. John's Prep won the state Class A Cross Country Championship today with a time of 17:55:5. Royalton's Chloe Reedy finished in 6th with a time of 18:45:9. On the Team side, St. Cloud Cathedral took 2nd place in Class A with a score of 97. Cathedral tied New London-Spicer for first but fell on a tie-breaker. Loyola-Cleveland took 3rd with a score of 104.
In boys Class A, Erik Semling of Cotter-Hope took first place, and LA-RP-H brought home first in teams with a score of 67. Sauk Centre's Logan Wiehoff took 5th. In Class AA, St. Paul Como Park took first in team with a score of 75, while Becker took 5th. Charlie Loth of St. Paul-Como is the individual champion, with Dassel-Cokato's Charlie Bortnem taking 3rd. The Girls AA, AAA, and Boys AAA will wrap up later on Saturday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Wildfire Detection Tech Aims To Protect Minnesota’s Forests
- Como Park Zoo Welcomes a New Resident
- Musical Makes Kids Part Of The Enormous Adventure
- Big Winners And Good Times At LedgeTober Flannel Fest [PHOTOS]
- Brothers Launch Fishing Initiative To Help Kids In Need
- Target’s New Self-checkout System Is A Game Changer For Accessibility
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker