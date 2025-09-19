St. John's Prep is hosting numerous events this fall. Jon McGee, Head of School, at St. John's Prep joined me on WJON. Events include a middle school production of "Bernice Bobs Her Hair". McGee says is takes the stage in the Weber Center with an all middle school cast. It’s a F. Scott Fitzgerald play. It runs September 19, 20, 21, 2025, details are at www.sjprep.net/events

St. John's Prep 2025-2026 (photo courtesy of Jill Pauly) St. John's Prep 2025-2026 (photo courtesy of Jill Pauly) loading...

Another event is "Dash and Bash" Saturday, October 4: It Includes a 2-mile dash through the woods, followed by a festive lineup of games, crafts, and activities for all ages.

Bright Star musical was just cast. It’s a musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. It runs November 14-16, and 20-22. Details are at the www.sjprep.net/events

Student Body

St. John's Prep has 274 students. SJP's student body remains among the most geographically diverse in the state. They have students this year from 10 different countries, four states, and 28 different communities in Minnesota – bringing a diversity of culture and experience to the school. With students from 10 different countries and four states, St. John's Prep's international and domestic boarding students represent 31% of Upper School (grades 9-12).

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jon McGee, click below.