St. John’s Prep Receives Record Setting Gift
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local school has received a record-setting contribution. St. John's Prep (SJP) has received the largest gift commitment in its 168-year history.
The donation comes from alumna Ann Stock and her husband, David Campagna. St. John's says the gift has helped the school's "Prep It Forward - Our Time is Now" campaign exceed its $10 million goal. The campaign was launched in 2024 and has now raised over $12.5 million to fund faculty, facilities, and financial aid. The Stock-Campagna gift will specifically support scholarships.
Stock says SJP helped her believe that she was college material and positioned her to succeed in college and graduate school, which led her to a fulfilling career in higher education. Stock is currently a senior academic leader at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
