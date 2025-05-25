Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season

Paul Habstritt, WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two traffic safety initiatives are set to launch across the state on Monday. Minnesota will have extra law enforcement on the roads statewide and test a new data analytics platform.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the deadliest and most traveled time on state roadways and will have the extra patrols as part of the state's Toward Zero Deaths program.

In addition to the extra enforcement, the Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety is coordinating a pilot project with law enforcement in the St. Cloud area using new data analytics to provide officers with real-time AI-driven data to direct patrol and visibility efforts to help reduce crashes.

Both initiatives will run until Labor Day in September. Below is a list of all the area agencies participating in the analytics pilot program.

  • Minnesota State Patrol
  • Stearns County Sheriff’s Office
  • Benton County Sheriff’s Office
  • St. Cloud Police Department
  • Waite Park Police Department
  • Sartell Police Department
  • Sauk Rapids Police Department
  • St. Joseph Police Department
  • Albany Police Department
  • Cold Spring Police Department
  • Sauk Centre Police Department
  • Melrose Police Department
  • Belgrade/Brooten Police Department
  • Foley Police Department

