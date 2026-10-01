WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police have arrested a man after he led them on a slow-speed chase and allegedly damaged several squad cars.

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Police say the incident began at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday

An officer spotted 20-year-old Anthony Pace, who was a suspect in a reported domestic assault that happened on Monday.

Anthony Pace/Stearns County Jail Roster Anthony Pace/Stearns County Jail Roster

The officer conducted a traffic stop on 7th Street South, approached Pace’s vehicle, and asked him to step out of the car. Pace asked why he was being stopped. After being informed he was being detained, he rolled up his window, started to drive forward, then backed up toward the officer and drove away.

During the pursuit, Officers conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but Pace continued driving. During the slow-speed pursuit, Pace’s vehicle intentionally struck a Waite Park Squad car, causing damage. Pace continued driving, striking additional squad cars. Officers then boxed the vehicle in and, with weapons drawn, ordered Pace to exit the vehicle.

As Pace began to exit his vehicle, an officer made contact with him, and Pace attempted to go back into his vehicle. Officers physically removed Pace from his vehicle, and he was arrested without further incident.