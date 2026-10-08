Cathedral has had discussions but has no planned safety changes at their sporting events this falls. That according to Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan. Keenan and Cathedral Social Studies teacher Samantha Leintz joined me on WJON.

Discussed Safety Policies

Keenan says they play home games at St. John's University, which is not in St. Cloud which he feels, "helps our state of mind". He says "we are vigilant, we watch is is happening in the community". Keenan explains that they are confident that they do the best job they can to keep their students, visitors, and staff as safe as possible. He doesn't anticipate changing game times or policies at this time.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Homecoming Week Plan

It's homecoming week at Cathedral this week. Keenan says they have different themes for each day with today as "zoom" day where people dress with business on top and casual on the bottom. Wednesday was pink-out, Tuesday was USA today while Monday was pajama day. Friday will be blue and gold spirit day. Keenan says all of these theme filter down from the high school to all of their elementary schools in the Catholic Community School system.

Events for Families and Students

Cathedral will host Paynesville in their homecoming football game at 7pm Friday night in Collegeville. Keenan says there will be a tailgate prior to the game. Leintz says the tailgate will include food trucks and games for kids. Cathedral will honor the athletes who participated in state tournament across the 10 different Cathedral sports teams who played in the state tournament last school year at halftime of the football game.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan and Samantha Leintz, click below.