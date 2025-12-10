The Catholic Community School Capital campaign launched just over a year ago is moving closer to their goal. John Haws, Director of Development, and Emmett Keenan, Cathedral Activities Director, joined me on WJON.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

What the Money is being used for

Haws and Keenan say they started the ball rolling on this campaign last fall looking for money to help pay for the remaining costs of the new building on campus, to upgrade the 1937 boiler and the HVAC system. Keenan says anytime something goes wrong with the 1937 boiler, the part has to be made because no one stocks those parts anymore. The 3rd prong of Catholic Community School needs include an upgrade of technology throughout the school system's elementary schools.

What's Next

Haws says they've raised $4.1 Million so far with a goal of reaching $6 Million. Haws says the exciting next step for this process is that the Cross Works Foundation has presented CCS a $1 Million matching offer. Haws says Cross Works will match up to $200,000 a year for the next 5 years. He says for the first year they only have until December 31 to raise the $135,000 to get the match.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

How You Can Help

Haws indicates to get the donations they are casting a wide net. He says they've reached out to alumni and past donors and the general public to offer any type of dollar amount to help get them to their goal. Haws says they've had some businesses and individuals give a 2nd gift during this campaign. He says there are tax benefits to giving to this charitable campaign. Keenan highlighted the generous contributions Coborns has already made to the cause and their continued support of Catholic Community Schools.

If you'd like to learn more about the campaign and to donate.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan and John Haws, click below.