The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis August 27 hit close to home for the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system. St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools President David Fremo joined me on WJON. He says "our hearts are broken for Annunciation for the teachers, staff and students". Fremno says Catholic Schools aren't just neighbors, we're family.

Procedures

Fremo says this shooting caused them to take a look at their own safety and emergency procedures. He praised the local law enforcement partners that they have in St. Cloud Police and their prompt willingness to offer assistance whenever called upon. Fremo says immediately after the shooting, they were in contact with the St. Cloud Police Department where the St. Cloud PD assured them that they were ready to step up patrols if needed.

Secure Entrances

Fremo says Catholic Community Schools have safe and secure entrances at all their schools. He stopped short of saying whether they have security guards at any of their schools out of precaution. Fremo would rather not make that information public.

Community's Response

Fremo says the St. Cloud area community has really taken ownership of the Catholic Community School system and has offered support. He says they are always looking at how they can do security even better. Fremo says they attended a training this summer with law enforcement partners, emphasizing locked doors and secure entrances. He says a key part of their safety and protocols is they are small enough to know their students and families.

Churches

Fremo says he's aware that Catholic Churches in the area have also taken a look at their security. He wouldn't identify their special policies only to say they are looking at their safety procedures after this incident.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with David Fremo, click below.