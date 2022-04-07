Catholic Community Schools Has No Restrictions on Events

The past 2 years had been challenging for all schools and that includes the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system due to the pandemic. Cathedral Middle School Principal Erin Hatelstad and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Hatelstad says they have no restrictions on events and they are happy to invite family and friends back to campus for events like today's concert from Paul J. Kim and this weekend's Celebration of Seasons event which is a fundraiser for their activities programs. She says it is wonderful to be back to face to face events at the school without restrictions.

Get our free mobile app

Emmett Keenan says they expect a normal prom this year. He says they couldn't do a prom in 2020 and parents came together last year to help make a prom happen off campus. This year's prom will include a grand march on campus and an off campus prom event. Keenan says this is the best of both worlds with doing what they used to do before the pandemic and the adjustments parents helped make happen last year.

One of the issues that has impacted students over the past 2 years due to the pandemic has been mental health. Hatelstad says they have seen some social and emotional deficits. She says students need consistency and they need to be with their peers and friends. Hatelstad says Cathedral works to find those students who need some extra support. She says they are really encouraging students to be kind to each other and themselves. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett and Erin it is available below.