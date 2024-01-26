New CCS President Shares Vision For the Schools

David Fremo has been on the job for approximately a month as the new President of the St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools. Fremo is a Sartell native, St. John's graduate, a longtime teacher and describes himself as someone who has always loved education. Fremo is married with 2 school age daughters. He describes this job as an "exciting job" for him.

Fremo's vision for CCS is that their relevance in the community is important and he's interested in maximizing their relevance. This includes partnering and investing in teachers, students and families. Fremo explains they would like to expand their workforce and reach in the community. He says to be an effective Catholic Community System they need to meet the world where it's at and do it confidently. Fremo suggests they need to be adaptable to the changes happening in the world.

Catholic Community Schools is in the middle of their enrollment period. He says they fill up fast and encourages families to check them out including their open house next week. All 6 of their elementary schools will have an open house Tuesday January 30 from 4-6 p.m. Learn more at catholiccommunityschools.org. Fremo says if the open house doesn't work for your schedule they can arrange a private tour.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with David Fremo it is available below.