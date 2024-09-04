Catholic Community Schools Name New Development Director

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Community Schools (CCS) has named its new director of development. CCS named former St. John's University Head Soccer Coach John Haws as the new director.

In his role, Haws will develop and execute fundraising efforts, annual and capital campaigns, and corporate sponsorships among other functions. In addition to coaching soccer at St. John's, Haws was also assistant athletic director and served as a liaison to SJU's institutional advancement department for the annual Go Johnnies Challenge Give Day.

He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Educational Studies from SJU and a Master's Degree in Sports Management from St. Cloud State University. Haws says he is excited to join CCS whose mission aligns with his personal values and offers him a chance to impact the community's future. CCS is a consolidated Pre K-12 Catholic School System consisting of seven schools in the St. Cloud area.

