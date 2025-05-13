700+ Students Ready to Graduate from CSB & SJU This Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Over 700 area college students will say goodbye to their college life when they graduate this weekend. The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University will both hold their 2025 spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

St. Benedict's will hold its ceremony at 11:00 a.m. in the Clemens Field House. 1990 St. Ben's graduate and executive director of Building Assets, Reducing Risks (BARR) Center, Angela Jerabek will deliver the commencement address to 352 undergraduates and 14 nursing master's and doctoral graduates.

St. John's University will hold its commencement at 3:00 p.m. with Father Bill Lies delivering the commencement speech. Lies is a 1984 SJU graduate and provincial superior of the U.S. Province of the Congregation of Holy Cross. He will give his speech to 337 undergraduates and 26 School of Theology and Seminary graduates.