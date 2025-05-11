St. Mary’s Drops Bennies In MIAC Championship On Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The College of St. Benedict fell in the MIAC Championship on Saturday, ending their 9 game winning streak. The day started off well for the Bennies as they took down St. Olaf in the MIAC Semi-Final to advance to face St. Mary's in the Championship. St. Ben's battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the title game only to see St. Mary's score twice in the sixth to get to the winning margin of 5-3.
MIAC SEMI-FINAL
St. Olaf 2, College of St. Benedict 3
Olivia Tautges had a 2-RBI double, and Ellie Peterson threw 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and one earned run to earn her 12th win for the Bennies.
MIAC CHAMPIONSHIP:
College of St. Benedict 3, St. Mary's University 5
Izzy Guttenfelder and Tuscany Ballot each homered for the Bennies. Ellie Peterson tossed 4 innings, giving up 3 runs and striking out one for St. Ben's. Olivia Wallace took the loss in the game for St. Ben's, giving up two runs in the 6th.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta