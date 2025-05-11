UNDATED (WJON News) -- The College of St. Benedict fell in the MIAC Championship on Saturday, ending their 9 game winning streak. The day started off well for the Bennies as they took down St. Olaf in the MIAC Semi-Final to advance to face St. Mary's in the Championship. St. Ben's battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the title game only to see St. Mary's score twice in the sixth to get to the winning margin of 5-3.

MIAC SEMI-FINAL

St. Olaf 2, College of St. Benedict 3

Olivia Tautges had a 2-RBI double, and Ellie Peterson threw 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and one earned run to earn her 12th win for the Bennies.

MIAC CHAMPIONSHIP:

College of St. Benedict 3, St. Mary's University 5

Izzy Guttenfelder and Tuscany Ballot each homered for the Bennies. Ellie Peterson tossed 4 innings, giving up 3 runs and striking out one for St. Ben's. Olivia Wallace took the loss in the game for St. Ben's, giving up two runs in the 6th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

