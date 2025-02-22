St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 21st
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 3, Ohio State University 5
Alice Sauriol, Laura Zimmerman, and Emma Gentry scored for the Huskies.
College for St. Benedict 4, Concordia College 5
Aurora Opsahl had 2 goals to lead the Bennies.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Colorado College 4, St. Cloud State University 3
Wylie Cooper, Verner Miettinen, and Gavyn Thoreson scored for SCSU.
Concordia Colege 4, St. John's University 2
Chris Kernan and Logan Lyke each had a goal for the Johnnies.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Minnesota State University-Mankato 96, St. Cloud State University 61
Jada Eggebrecht had 12 points and Kylan Gerads had 10 points to lead St. Cloud State.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Minnesota State University-Mankato 70, St. Cloud State University 52
Lee Marks III had 11 points and Kynan Philippe had 9 points to pace the Huskies.
JR. HOCKEY
Minnesota Mallards 0, St. Cloud Norsemen 3
Bronson Hunt, Sam Crane, and Tyler Wishart all scored for St. Cloud
