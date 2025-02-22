St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 21st

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 3, Ohio State University 5

Alice Sauriol, Laura Zimmerman, and Emma Gentry scored for the Huskies.

College for St. Benedict 4, Concordia College 5

Aurora Opsahl had 2 goals to lead the Bennies.

PHOTO courtesy of Graham Miller/St. John's University.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Colorado College 4, St. Cloud State University 3

Wylie Cooper, Verner Miettinen, and Gavyn Thoreson scored for SCSU.

Concordia Colege 4, St. John's University 2

Chris Kernan and Logan Lyke each had a goal for the Johnnies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Minnesota State University-Mankato 96, St. Cloud State University 61

Jada Eggebrecht had 12 points and Kylan Gerads had 10 points to lead St. Cloud State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Minnesota State University-Mankato 70, St. Cloud State University 52

Lee Marks III had 11 points and Kynan Philippe had 9 points to pace the Huskies.

JR. HOCKEY

Minnesota Mallards 0, St. Cloud Norsemen 3

Bronson Hunt, Sam Crane, and Tyler Wishart all scored for St. Cloud

