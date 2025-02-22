St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 21st

St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 21st

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 3, Ohio State University 5
Alice Sauriol, Laura Zimmerman, and Emma Gentry scored for the Huskies.

College for St. Benedict 4, Concordia College 5
Aurora Opsahl had 2 goals to lead the Bennies.

PHOTO courtesy of Graham Miller/St. John's University.
MEN'S HOCKEY

Colorado College 4, St. Cloud State University 3
Wylie Cooper, Verner Miettinen, and Gavyn Thoreson scored for SCSU.

Concordia Colege 4, St. John's University 2
Chris Kernan and Logan Lyke each had a goal for the Johnnies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Minnesota State University-Mankato 96, St. Cloud State University 61
Jada Eggebrecht had 12 points and Kylan Gerads had 10 points to lead St. Cloud State.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Minnesota State University-Mankato 70, St. Cloud State University 52
Lee Marks III had 11 points and Kynan Philippe had 9 points to pace the Huskies.

JR. HOCKEY

Minnesota Mallards 0, St. Cloud Norsemen 3
Bronson Hunt, Sam Crane, and Tyler Wishart all scored for St. Cloud

