St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools Starts Campaign

Photo - Jay Caldwell

St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools are embarking on a new Capital Campaign.  The campaign is called "CCS Deeply Rooted, Growing Stronger".  Catholic Community Schools President David Fremo and Catholic Community Schools Director of Development John Haws joined me on WJON.  Fremo says the reason for the campaign is to ensure they can satisfy their current obligations and their current investments.

David Fremo (photo - Jay Caldwell)
Fremo says their financial goal is $6 Million which includes $4 Million to complete the transformation of the north building.  The north building (which opened in 2020) provides what Fremo calls "state of the art science classrooms, a new investment in visual arts, a beautiful chapel and new student commons."  Fremo says the $4 Million will complete the North building.  Fremo says the campaign also would update the HVAC system in the old central building, which would cost approximately $1 Million.  He says the remaining $1 Million would go toward investing in the teachers within the elementary schools in the system.  Fremo says the timeline to complete the funding for the project is approximately 3 years.

To learn more about CCS Deeply Rooted, Growing Stronger Campaign, go to ccspre12.org and click on Capital Campaign.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with David Fremo and John Haws, it is available below.

 

 

