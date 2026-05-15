UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday and Saturday will be warm and sunny, but active weather is expected to start next week.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday, with some possibly being severe.

The exact timing of storms is uncertain, but the afternoon/evening would be the preferred time frame due to the greatest daytime heating.

St. Cloud officially recorded 0.14 of an inch of rain on Thursday afternoon. We're still 1.42 inches below normal for the month so far. We're also about an inch below normal for the spring months of March, April and May combined.