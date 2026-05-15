Sunny Days Ahead Before Stormy Weather Rolls In
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday and Saturday will be warm and sunny, but active weather is expected to start next week.
Get our free mobile app
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday, with some possibly being severe.
The exact timing of storms is uncertain, but the afternoon/evening would be the preferred time frame due to the greatest daytime heating.
St. Cloud officially recorded 0.14 of an inch of rain on Thursday afternoon. We're still 1.42 inches below normal for the month so far. We're also about an inch below normal for the spring months of March, April and May combined.
LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was
Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz