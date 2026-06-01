Weekend Drowning Claims Life at Little Emily Lake Again

Weekend Drowning Claims Life at Little Emily Lake Again

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

LITTLE EMILY LAKE (WJON News) -- Another person has drowned on a Crow Wing County Lake over the weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Cody Kent of Burnsville drowned while swimming on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called around Noon about a man going underwater while swimming at Little Emily Lake, and that he had not come back up. Witnesses told deputies that Kent had swam out into the lake before disappearing beneath the water. A friend was able to find Kent and bring him back to shore. Kent was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

It is the second drowning on Little Emily Lake in the last month. On May 12th, 19-year-old Cameron Walker drowned after the paddle boat he was on with friends capsized. Little Emily Lake is about 11 miles southwest of Crosslake.

READ MORE:  UPDATE: Drowning Victim Near Crosslake Identified

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: crow wing county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON