LITTLE EMILY LAKE (WJON News) -- Another person has drowned on a Crow Wing County Lake over the weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Cody Kent of Burnsville drowned while swimming on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called around Noon about a man going underwater while swimming at Little Emily Lake, and that he had not come back up. Witnesses told deputies that Kent had swam out into the lake before disappearing beneath the water. A friend was able to find Kent and bring him back to shore. Kent was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

It is the second drowning on Little Emily Lake in the last month. On May 12th, 19-year-old Cameron Walker drowned after the paddle boat he was on with friends capsized. Little Emily Lake is about 11 miles southwest of Crosslake.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Drowning Victim Near Crosslake Identified

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