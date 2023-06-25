Authorities Investigating Death of Woman Found in Fort Ripley

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a death in central Minnesota.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says a call came in around 5:40 a.m. reporting a possible body located near Highway 371 south of Brainerd.

Authorities say the body of a woman was found near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation. No additional information has been released.

