LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man has died after a UTV crash on Friday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call around 2:30 pm on Friday afternoon for a UTV crash on County Road 22 about half a mile east of Highway 25 in Long Lake Township.

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The driver of the UTV, 70-year-old Darrel Cronquist of Brainerd, was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Hospital. He later died from the injuries sustained in the crash. The Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation. North Ambulance, the Brainerd Fire Department, and Zone 1 First Responders assisted at the scene.

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